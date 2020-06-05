It’s been a good year or two for Nvidia, after the innovation and success with the RTX 20 series cards (which is only proven by how popular the RTX 2060 card is) and their unveiling of the Ampere architecture at the GTC 2020’s ‘kitchen keynote’, it’s hard not to be surprised by their financial success, as the company’s sales have seen a huge profit rise over the last year.

Detailed in their first quarter results on May 21st 2020, Nvidia’s revenue increased 38.7% to $3.1 billion year-over-year. That’s a pretty incredible result for Nvidia, and it means that the net income was a grand total of $1.1 billion for the company, that’s an increase of 106.3%.

Gaming took up a lot of that revenue with %1.3 billion in total, a 27% rise since last year, but that’s not very surprising considering they cornered the market when it comes to ray tracing technology, plus some launches of new laptop models that included the new chips helped as well.

But it was the data centres that increased the most in revenue since last year, with an 80% increase no thanks to the reveal of the Ampere architecture during GTC 2020’s ‘kitchen keynote’.

So obviously Nvidia’s share value is rising up, which is looking great for the company, but the question now is: will the end of the COVID-19 lockdown see those numbers drop back down? Or will AMD’s release of the Big Navi GPU and the other next-gen Radeon RX graphics cards stop those shares from increasing?

Nvidia certainly won’t want to see a significant drop now though, so maybe we’ll see an announcement soon regarding their own next-gen cards like the RTX 30 series? We can only hope…

What do you think? Will Nvidia’s share prices drop? Are they going to announce their next-generation of consumer cards soon? When do you think that will be? Let us know your thoughts!