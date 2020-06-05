Console exclusives suck for PC players, as usually a console exclusive will launch either on Sony’s platform or Microsoft’s as well as PC. But Sony’s PS4 exclusives have been just that, a purely PlayStation 4 exclusive title, and arguably one of the biggest games on there was From Software’s infamous Lovecraftian-esque Bloodborne. However, some recent rumors suggest that Bloodborne is finally getting a PC port soon.

That means glorious 60fps, customizable graphics and mods. Obviously none of this has been confirmed, and so take it all with a grain of salt, but with the recent news of Horizon: Zero Dawn getting an official PC port, it wouldn’t be a surprise for one of the most asked for PC ports of any PS4 game would eventually make its way to the PC platform. The rumors come via 2 accounts on Twitter, the infamous possibly-a-robot Wario64 and online streamer Sloth Mom.

That mysterious “or wait a little longer” suggests that he knows a little more than he’s letting on. Obviously through Sony’s PlayStation Now service you can play popular PS4 games on your PC including Bloodborne, but it’s not an official PC port. This post suggests that Wario64 knows something about that…

But it’s Sloth Mom’s post that gets the most attention here, as not only does she apparently know that Bloodborne is getting a PC version, but she also reportedly knows who’s doing the port.

She later replied with “It was the promise of a charitable donation that got me this confirmation,” after setting up a thread for donations towards the Black Lives Matter movement. In an earlier post to this she wrote “Bonus! I now know for a fact that it *IS* coming to PC, thanks to a trusted source. The source got a nice donation to a bail fund, so please donate because it really is happening now!”

So whether or not these rumors are true, both of these sources reported on the possible rumor within hours of each other. And considering the fact that Sony was supposed to have their PS5 reveal event yesterday, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of the info - including a next-gen re-release and a PC port of Bloodborne - were leaked/teased ahead of time.

What do you think? Are we finally going to see Bloodborne on PC? Are you excited for it? Which is your favorite From Software game so far? And what other PC ports of PS4 exclusives would you like to see? Let us know!