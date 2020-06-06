It’s no secret that ray tracing is pretty much the next big step in graphical fidelity, being able to accurately simulate light in real-time can seriously enhance immersion and quality, when used properly that is. Sometimes it can have a pretty drastic effect on a game’s style and gameplay, like Minecraft with RTX for instance, which feels like an almost entirely different game with ray tracing.

But right now it’s locked behind a pretty hefty paywall, especially if you already own a high-end card like the GTX 1080 or GTX 1080 Ti. Whilst the RTX 2060 can seem pretty affordable, the upgrade might not seem that worth it compared to the performance gains you’re already getting. But now with AMD’s RDNA 2 based graphics cards that will support ray tracing like the Big Navi, Nvidia will no longer have cornered the market, bringing more competitive prices into the field.

Then there’s the problem of limited games with support for ray tracing. As I mentioned Minecraft is one, Control also supports ray tracing, but many others that do support the tech use it in very basic ways, rarely drastically changing the entire feel of the game (if you have any better examples please do let me know!). But then again, with the next-gen consoles including ray tracing compatibility we could see a massive wave of next-gen games that are ray tracing compatible, and utilize it in truly stunning ways.

So whilst it may still be pretty expensive just to get some shiny new tech that might be compatible with a few games, does it entice you enough to buy some new hardware? Are you saving up for AMD’s next generation of cards or Nvidia’s RTX 30 series? Or maybe you’re waiting for the RTX 20 series to drop in price? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on