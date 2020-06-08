Bad news for some VR enthusiasts around, as Frontier have just confirmed that the recently announced expansion, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, won’t be VR-compatible at launch. In a blog post on the official Elite Dangerous forums, the developer’s community manager, Tim Smith, answered some questions asked by players, including whether Odyssey will support VR.

“Currently, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will not be VR-compatible at launch,” he said. Understandably not many players were happy about this. However, the developers did not reveal when exactly it will support virtual reality headsets for the DLC, but that “VR will still be compatible with the base game and Horizons.”

Elite Dangerous has long been a staple experience for VR, being able to sit in the cockpit of a spaceship and zoom around the stars, all in the virtual cyberscape is a lot of fun. But the new expansion now brings a new challenge to the game; as first-person gun combat is now being introduced along with “new gameplay, mechanics and features” which have caused the developers to “re-examine if we could deliver that same experience without compromise.” Unfortunately, that compromise now means no VR support at launch.

Other questions that Smith answered included whether there will be base building and whether Odyssey is included in the lifetime expansion pass. To which he answered that base building is not currently planned for the roadmap, but the expansion will indeed be included in the lifetime expansion pass.

What do you think? Do you play Elite Dangerous in VR? Were you excited to play Odyssey in VR? Let us know!