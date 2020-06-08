It wasn’t that long ago since we first heard the whispers of George R. R. Martin working in collaboration with Dark Souls developers, From Software. Then, after seeing that initial reveal trailer for Elden Ring, everything was looking good for fans of the original soulslike experience. But now it looks as if we may have to wait a little bit longer for any more information about the new title.

There have been some suggestions that Elden Ring would make its debut with a release in 2020, but according to Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan, that may not be the case: “Things that people think are hitting 2020 might not hit 2020 or even be shown in 2020,” he said, seemingly debunking that rumor.

But not all hope is lost, as the discussion was sparked by the recent rumors of a possible Bloodborne PC Port and next-gen remaster, to which Khan said “Not going to comment specifically on Bloodborne on PC rumors, but suffice to say From Soft fans probably have a lot of reasons to be happy in the next two years.”

Next two years? If the rumors of a Bloodborne Remastered PC port are believed to be true, then there must be something else on the horizon for them… Possibly a Demons Souls remaster? Maybe even a Dark Souls 4 announcement? Either way, sounds like From Software fans are going to be pretty happy about what’s coming in the future.

What do you think? When will we see more about Elden Ring? When do you think it will release? And what other projects does From Software have on the table for the next 2 years? Let us know!