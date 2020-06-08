Australia’s consumer rights are really hitting hard at the video games industry, as recently the Australian government announced that customers can now request a refund from games retailer EB games, regarding Fallout 76. Now Sony is getting fined roughly $2.4 million for “false and misleading representations” regarding their PlayStation Store refund policy, and several complaints from customers.

According to the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), 4 customers had complained that customer service had misled them on Sony’s refund policy, and that the company is not required to refund games directly if 14 days have transpired since the download.

In response to this, Rod Sims, the chairman of the ACCC, said “consumer guarantee rights do not expire after a digital product has been downloaded and certainly do not disappear after 14 days or any other arbitrary date claimed by a game store or developer.”

But the problems don’t stop there, as they found that Sony Europe had directly breached the Australian Consumer Law. This is because one of the customer service representatives had told one of those four customers that refunds don’t have to be provided if the game developer didn’t authorize it. Additionally, they told a fifth customer that a refund could in fact be provided, but only with PlayStation Store credit instead of real money.

Sims responded to this with “what Sony told these consumers was false and does not reflect the consumer guarantee rights afforded to Australian consumers under the Australian Consumer Law. Consumers can obtain a repair, replacement or refund directly for products with a major fault from sellers and cannot simply be sent to a product developer.”

He continued that “refunds under the consumer guarantees must also be given in cash or money transfer if the consumer originally paid in one of those ways, unless the consumer chooses to receive store credit.”

Finally, the Australian court showed that the PlayStation Store’s refund policy between October 2017 and May 2019 stated that there was no guarantee to customers of the quality surrounding the functionality, completeness, accuracy, or performance of games that they purchase digitally.

But Sims noted here that these types of guarantees cannot be changed under Australian consumer law, and that “consumers who buy digital products online have exactly the same rights as they would if they made the purchase at a physical store.” further stating that “No matter where in the world a company has its headquarters, if it is selling to Australian consumers, the Australian Consumer Law applies.”

Sounds like I need to move to Australia.

