Some small new details regarding CD Projekt Red’s upcoming tech-noir RPG Epic and one of this year’s most anticipated titles, Cyberpunk 2077, have surfaced after a fan decided to translate some of the information from a German podcast. It may not be big news, but there’s some interesting info in there for hardcore fans of the Cyberpunk RPG who cannot wait for more tidbits of info.

First of all, a big thanks to Reddit user Moraez, who translated all these details for us from the german podcast and game magazine GameStar. The podcasts he translated from are apparently only for premium users, and so access to them freely is unavailable, but here’s what he said:

Improvements in level design for CP2077 are as major as the jump from The Witcher 2 to The Witcher 3. There also won’t be an overwhelming amount of map icons, like the infamous Barrels from Witcher 3, which sent many completionists on boring loot chases to uncover and complete every question mark on the map.

There are currently at least 700 people working on the game, as CD Projekt Red sent out 700 different workstations to different developers, due to everyone transitioning from a work-from-home environment.

There will also be about 3 times the amount of ways in which to solve a mission compared to The Witcher III, as the developers constantly thought what could possibly be the craziest thing a player can do, and then try and figure out ways for the mission to continue. An example was allegedly given where players talk to someone and get shot, but instead of fighting back you can run away, buy a burger, and the mission still has to continue in some way.

Apparently, some players of The Witcher 3 complained about the missions involving the Witcher sight were too similar and not very interesting. This won’t be a problem in CP2077 apparently, though there may be similar cases with the use of cyberware and it will be implemented into the missions better.

The developers are planning to improve all NPC behaviour by giving more than a thousands NPCs a handmade daily routine. Additionally, the quest designers noted that there were no rules about exactly how and what a quest has to be, and that there were no limitations in place. When they finished a quest, they did not put it aside and move onto the next one, instead the quest designers would play them over and over again until the game’s final release because they might end up finding something to fix or even improve.

CD Projekt Red was supposedly very proud that no one leaked the cameo of Keanu Reeves prior to that breathtaking E3 reveal trailer, as they had officially got the famous actor on board a year before the E3 announcement.

Additionally, the melee fight system that was shown in the E3 trailer was not exactly how the developers wanted it, and so there may be some big improvements there when the game finally releases in September.

Finally, it seems like the developers are faithfully respecting the source material, as when in Cyberspace, players will be able to summon fantasy-like creatures and warriors for attack and defense. An example was given about burning out another hacker.

So those are all the extra new details we know so far for Cyberpunk 2077. They’re not necessarily officially confirmed as the information has been translated by a third party, but it all sounds reasonable and in line with what the developers have said before, but take it all with tiny grain of salt anyway, just in case.

