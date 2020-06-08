A reported early build of the maybe-abandoned possibly-not-so-abandoned game Dead Island 2 has been circulating online, after appearing on popular online imageboard forum 4Chan over the weekend. The build, which is supposedly dated for June 2015, was made roughly a month before those original developers, Yager, split with Deep Silver over some creative differences on the project.

Originally announced back in 2014, Dead Island 2 has reportedly been in development since the first title released. A playable demo was available at E3 2014 for the press and it was originally scheduled for a 2015 release, before being delayed and then eventually postponed indefinitely. Check out some of the gameplay below from the people that managed to get their hands on the early build:

As you can see there are a few new interesting things, but it mostly looks a lot like the core experience of the first game, just a bit more vibrant and colorful. It has since been in the hands of 3 different studios, so whether or not we’ll actually ever get to see a Dead Island 2 in the future is a big mystery. But the boss of Koch Media, Klemens Kundratitz, insisted that the IP is still very valuable to the company.

"My favourite question," they said. "Look, Dead Island is a very important brand for us and we've got to get it right. It's just a testimony of our dedication to get it right.” Whilst it certainly is a testament to them getting it right, by now the hype has probably died down and any chance of lucrative success might be gone.

"It's a great story to tell everyone that it's on its third studio, but we like to be judged on the end result and we're really confident that when it comes out it's going to be a kick-ass zombie game. We'll certainly give it all our power." We can only hope.

What do you think? Have you seen other videos of the gameplay? Would you have been excited to play Dead Island 2? Will we ever actually see a finished product? Let us know!