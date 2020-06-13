Back when Valve’s much-anticipated sequel to the Half-Life franchise, Half-Life: Alyx, was officially released, many fans were quick to wonder about potential modding support for the game. Not only would it bring about the first ever Source 2 modding tools, but it would also open so many possibilities for making games in virtual reality. Then the tools were officially released, and although we had some unofficial mods out already, many were quick to make their own creations inside the engine.

Now though we have quite possibly one of the most interesting mods to come out of that, as a user has tried their best to recreate the entirety of the famous PT demo for the now infamous Silent Hills by Hideo Kojima. If you managed to play the demo yourself you’ll know how utterly terrifying the experience is, well now you can again, and in the VR world. Check out some of the mod's gameplay by Youtube user SveneyVR below:

Recreating PT is nothing new to the internet, but playing it in VR? That adds a whole other dimension to the terrifying and honestly spine-tingling experience of the infamous Silent Hills demo. Created by AmbientDruth, the mod was published at the end of May, but has since been updated. You can check out the updated version on SveneyVR’s channel as well, but they have recommended to check out the original video (the one above) first.

It’s not an exact 1:1 recreation, and even though there’s already been an update the creator is adamant on working towards more updates in the future to get it closer to the exact original demo. But so far, we have to say this is a pretty damn good job at recreating it.

The PT mod is available now on the Steam Workshop for HL: Alyx.

