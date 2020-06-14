Ever wanted to live your dream as a park ranger in the world’s greatest (and only) dinosaur park? Well now you absolutely can! The Jurassic Life mod for Half-Life 2 lets you roam the world of the original Jurassic Park movie, meeting familiar faces along the way and maybe, just maybe, having to fight a tad bit for your own survival. The mod is created by Team Butane, and will be released as a free, standalone experience so players can download and play it without the need to own Half-Life 2.

You can check out the ‘training video’ below, which features some gameplay and familiar faces from the original movie. It is a completely recast mod, but the voice acting is pretty well done all things considered. Whilst there is no official release date as of yet, the team has promised another video soon which will give us a proper tour of the park.

When the world is severely lacking any great dinosaur video games these days, especially ones based on the Jurassic Park movies, I guess modders uh… find a way.

Jurassic Life will take place alongside the first movie, and whilst it’s not directly based on the novels or movies, it will be a standalone experience where players take control of the infamous Robert Muldoon as you struggle to keep order among the dino populace.

I for one sure want an official Jurassic Park game now, or at least some sort of dino-action game.

What do you think? Are you excited to download Jurassic Life when it comes out? Do you want to see more dinosaur-based games in the future? Let us know!