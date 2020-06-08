There’s a lot of excitement surrounding next-gen technology, not only do we have the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X right around the corner, we also have the next generations of AMD and Nvidia’s consumer graphics cards as well as AMD’s next generation of Ryzen processors. Whilst nothing concrete has been announced so far about release dates or price, an image of Nvidia’s supposed RTX 3080 design has been leaked online on the Chiphell site.

Obviously these images and design are not confirmed by Nvidia at all, so take it all with a grain of salt, but it’s still interesting to look at and discuss considering the new design choices. It shows an interesting shape for the next-gen GPU and key design features. Take a look at the images for yourself, as well as some fan-made 3D renders of the possible design.

The RTX 30 series is the next generation of graphics cards by Nvidia, the follow up to the current generation of RTX 20 series cards which include the RTX 2060, RTX 2070, and RTX 2080 along with their respective variations. The new series will be utilizing Nvidia’s recently revealed Ampere GPU architecture and will include improved RTX cores for significantly better performance with ray tracing technology.

So what’s interesting here is that first of all, the fans appear to be bi-directional, with one fan on top and one on the bottom. It’s an interesting design choice and many have been speculating at the exact reason for this, some have even noted a possible reason for a cooling synergy between multiple GPUs. The PCB also has an irregular shape, but now allows for the fan to be placed closer to the GPU itself.

Another interesting feature is that it looks as if the power connectors must now be round the side, as we can’t really see any in the typical place they would be. I don’t know how to feel about that because honestly I prefer my connections at the front, but what do you guys think?

It’s also been speculated that this is the prototype design for the founder’s edition of RTX cards by Nvidia, so designs may in fact change by manufacturers. The blueish tint of the first GPU is actually just the plastic wrapping used to protect the silver shroud around the card, which will most likely still be Aluminium or switch to a plastic casing instead.

So has Nvidia made some really bold and radical design choices here? Or have they simply disregarded performance to make way for style instead? As these choices are unique among more modern day cards at least. It’s also unclear if this design is wholly for the RTX 3080, but we can expect a similar look to the rest of the RTX 30 series cards in general.

Even though there is no release date planned by Nvidia yet, if these pictures are believed to be real, then we can expect the cards a bit sooner than previously thought. We could even see them as early as September if those rumors are believed to be true.

Hopefully they will be a little cheaper as well, considering a reason for the hesitant buyers was the large price tag, that and Nvidia will now be switching to the 7nm process node for Ampere GPUs which should cut down manufacturing costs.

Either way, what do you think of the new design? Were you planning on getting an RTX 3080? What design choice has interested you the most? And do you think this will be the final design of the cards? Let us know?