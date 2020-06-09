Long ago, there was this small adventure game called Beneath a Steel Sky, which saw the original introduction of Robert Foster in Union City, on a quest to uncover the truth about his abduction. Now we finally have a sequel, Beyond a Steel Sky, featuring Foster once again in the shady metropolis of Union City; an impenetrable fortress that, on the inside, is a utopia full of happy civilians, contempt with the heavy surveillance and control of a friendly AI. But is all just as it seems?

Featuring the return of legendary artist Dave Gibbons (of the Watchmen graphic novel fame), as well as Charles Cecil, the creator of the infamous Broken Sword series (let’s just hope there’s not another goat puzzle). If you want to learn more about the story and what kind of characters/trouble you’ll be facing, then check out the official story trailer below for Beyond a Steel Sky:

All’s not grim and dark though, as Beyond a Steel Sky is a dramatic and humorous, cyberpunk thriller that features many engaging puzzles which drive the fast-paced and dynamic narrative. If you’ve ever played a modern point-and-click adventure game like the Broken Sword series, you’ll know exactly what you’ll be getting into.

The dynamic world of Beyond a Steel Sky is populated with many zany characters, each of which are driven by motivations which the player can cleverly subvert. A unique hacking tool will be your main companion for most of the puzzles, but multiple solutions to each will emerge from certain player choices. Will you be able to find the missing boy and save him?

Beyond a Steel Sky is coming to Steam and Apple Arcade at an unknown date. But since we now have a story trailer, it can’t be that much longer right?

What do you think? Are you excited for Beyond a Steel Sky? Did you play the original? Have you played any of the Broken Sword games? And which point-and-click adventure game is your favorite? Let us know!