Get ready to waste away 100s of hours of your life again, as the Early Access for Satisfactory is now officially available on Steam. If you were a fan of factory building games before like the infamous Factorio, then take a look at Satisfactory which adds a 3D element to the building genre, plus it features multiple different planets and landscapes to choose from and customize your difficulty.

“Satisfactory is a first-person open-world factory building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven!” Mmm, tasty conveyor belt heaven… You can now enjoy all the juicy goodness from the Epic Games Store but now on Valve’s digital platform. Check out the official Steam launch trailer below:

Previously an Epic Games Store exclusive, the Steam release for Satisfactory has been much anticipated. Currently on update 3, there are numerous features planned for later updates, but if you jump on board now you just might be able to get somewhere before the final version releases. If it’s anything like Factorio, you’ll be spending a lot of time managing and organzing your factory.

The Satisfactory Early Access is out now on Steam and Epic Games Store.

What do you think? Are you excited to jump into Satisfactory on Steam? How many hours have you already put into Factorio? Let us know!