Welcome to the future, human. Now that we all have robotic bodies there's no need for simple computers or other hardware anymore. Nevertheless, if you do happen to be stuck in your fleshy sack still then you might want to have a look at the PC graphics settings that are available in Disintegration for PC.

---------------

Disintegration video settings

Resolution

Window Mode

Overall Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

Shadow Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

View Distance Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

Anti-Aliasing Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

Post-Processing Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

Texture Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

Effects Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

Foliage Quality - Low/Medium/High/Epic

Disintegration video settings continued

Show Stats - Off/On

Gamma - 0 > 100

Vsync - No/Yes

Frame Rate Limit - Smoothing/30/60/120/144/240/500

---------------

There's not a whole lot of graphics options available for Disintegration on PC, but at least they are kept to a simple Low-Epic consistency which can provide a few interesting tweaks for the perfect optimization.

An in-game option for an FPS counter is great to be able to monitor your performance without the need of third-party software or Steam's own FPS counter possibly dropping your performance. A frame limiter is also very nice and even supports really high frame rates like 500fps, though a truly unlimited option would be nice.

Overall, there's not a lot in terms of graphical customization, but what is available is the important stuff, and at least you're not having to fiddle through hundreds of options each with their own consistency of settings.