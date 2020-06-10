It's time to start a robot revolution, as the hour of mankind begins to dwindle, it's up to you to stop the evil forces at work. But how will you be able to handle it? Is your PC up to snuff? We take a look at the FPS performance for various graphics cards in the upcoming sci-fi action game Disintegration.

First of all, in this PC Performance benchmark article for Disintegration, we benchmark the recommended system requirement graphics card the GTX 1060, as well as a higher-end card RTX 2060, and lower-end with the Radeon R7 370. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended and minimum system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Disintegration really is.

Once again there aren't any in-game benchmarking tools available, so to get these results I ran through the first area of one of the early missions, shooting some bad guys and blowing up some enemies. I tried to get the most amount of particles and debris on screen as these will be the most demanding moments later in the game.

Now with all that said, let's get on with the PC performance benchmarks for Disintegration...

Disintegration PC graphics settings

Check your PC can run Disintegration system requirements

--------------------

Disintegration minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-2400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 8GB

8GB GPU RAM: 1GB

1GB GPU: GeForce GTX 570 or Radeon HD 7850

GeForce GTX 570 or Radeon HD 7850 HDD: 15GB

15GB DX: 11

Disintegration recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU RAM: 6GB

6GB GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT HDD: 15GB

15GB DX: 11

--------------------

CLICK ANY IMAGE IN THIS PAGE TO EXPAND THE IMAGE

Disintegration benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Disintegration

Disintegration Low Medium High Epic 1080p 135.7 120.7 96.3 86.7 1440p 108.2 98.2 82.1 73 4K 76 62.9 47.3 41.3

The FPS performance for the RTX 2060 in Disintegration is unsurprisingly very good, not only does it easily breeze through 1080p but you could also play Disintegration at 1440p at Epic settings too. In order to play 4K you might want to stick around the Medium graphics mark for the most comfortable experience, but you could push it to High or Epic if you really wanted to without it becoming unplayable. Overall, the RTX 2060 performs really well in terms of FPS in Disintegration and can easily reach Max settings at 1080p and 1440p screen resolutions.

--------------------

Disintegration benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Disintegration

Disintegration Low Medium High Epic 1080p 106.9 91.7 76.9 71.7 1440p 93.1 73.9 54.9 48 4K 48.3 39 29.4 25.1

The GTX 1060 performs really well in terms of FPS in Disintegration, besides being the recommend graphics card it breezes by in 1080p even at Max settings. At 1440p you can easily play at Epic settings but you might want to keep it on High instead for more stability and comfort. 4K is definitely playable up to Medium settings, but beyond that and your performance will start to hinder. In the end the FPS performance for the GTX 1060 in Disintegration is great and can easily reach Max settings at 1080p, or Medium/High settings at 1440p.

--------------------

Disintegration benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Disintegration

Disintegration Low Medium High Epic 1080p 50.6 39.8 28.3 24.8 1440p 36.2 28.1 19.2 17.5

The FPS performance for the Radeon R7 370 is not that great, however it does show that Disintegration can run on really low-end hardware in at least a playable state. At 1080p you can run at Low settings for the most comfortable performance, though you can push to Medium for a little extra graphical fidelity without sacrificing your experience. At 1440p even at Low settings the game runs but not in a comfortable state. Anything above Medium settings at 1080p is unplayable in my opinion and 1440p is pretty much out of the question. But apart from that, the R7 370 is perfectly suitable to run Disintegration in a playable state at 1080p on Low settings.

--------------------

Conclusion

Looking at these FPS performance results for Disintegration we can see that whilst the game can be demanding at times, overall the experience is very well optimized. The recommended graphics card the GTX 1060 easily outperforms here and the R7 370 was surprisingly able to run in at least a playable state. As usual, higher-end cards like the RTX 2060 absolutely blitz through, even allowing for 4K gaming with a few tweaks to the graphics.

Overall, Disintegration is not that demanding on your PC and is very well optimized for mid-high range GPUs. Lower end cards will still be able to play but at reduced settings.