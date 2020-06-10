The time is nearly upon us, the next sci-fi shooter looking to compete against the likes of Halo on PC is Disintegration. And if you're excited about this title then you've probably been wondering what kind of system specs it requires, so let's take a look at the minimum and recommended system requirements for Disintegration on PC...

Disintegration minimum system requirements

Disintegration recommended system requirements

Disintegration will require a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card coupled with a Core i7-8700 6-Core 3.2GHz or Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core 3.9GHz processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p.

Disintegration will needa a GeForce GTX 570 or Radeon HD 7850 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core i5-2400 3.1GHz or Ryzen R5 1400 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor res.

Minimum RAM requirements are 8GB of system memory. Make sure your GPU can run DirectX 11 or Disintegration won’t run. To summarise, Disintegration needs around a 4 year old PC to play at recommended settings.

