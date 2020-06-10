Recently, during a livestream, Bungie announced their new expansion for Destiny 2 called Beyond Light, which will see players travelling to the icy moon of Jupiter, Europa. But Bungie also revealed their content roadmap for the next 3 years and, well it’s pretty interesting. Whether you’re a fan of the game or not, or maybe you just lost interest halfway through, Bungie is continually looking for ways to appeal to it’s hardcore playerbase, including no plans whatsoever for a Destiny 3.

“We believe now that it was a mistake to create a situation that fractured the community, reset player progress, and set the player experience back in ways that took us a full year to recover from and repair,” reads a blog post, regarding development of Destiny 2 and dropping Destiny 1. “It’s a mistake we don’t want to repeat by making a Destiny 3.”

Or at least not for the moment it seems, as the developers also revealed their expansion roadmap for the next 3 years, starting with Destiny 2: Beyond Light this year, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in 2021, and Destiny 2: Lightfall in 2022.

But the most interesting change they are bringing is actually regarding the game’s size. As the developers put it, “Destiny 2 is too large to efficiently update and maintain,” which apparently contributes to “more bugs and less innovation.” So instead of focusing on another Destiny game like Destiny 3, Bungie are making sure to create a single, seamless experience with D2, allowing for players to continually evolve their character without resetting progress.

In order to do this though, Bungie will be implementing a DCV (Destiny Content Vault) which will cycle out old content to provide more room for new experiences. Some content will be “unvaulted” so that players can revisit old content if they so want.

The first batch of content to get vaulted includes the entire destinations of Mars, Io, Titan, Mercury, and Leviathan, this also includes all of their supported quests and activities. However, the first batch of content to be unvaulted includes the Cosmodrome’s return along with it’s 3 strikes and the return of the Vault of Glass raid.

“This approach allows us respond to player feedback more rapidly, enable more innovation, and will keep Destiny 2 and your characters thriving for years to come.”

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is out on September 22nd, with the DCV vaulting beginning this fall.

What do you think of Bungie’s idea? Have you been playing Destiny 2 recently? How will this affect the core Destiny 2 experience? And what will this mean for new and experienced players? Let us know your thoughts!