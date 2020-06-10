It’s inevitable, we all know it, Ubisoft is bound to reveal the next title in the Far Cry series soon, and all rumors are pointing towards the Ubisoft Forward online showcase event on July 12th. According to these rumors, Far Cry 6 will be set in an exotic location, a far cry from the recent too-close-to-home setting of North America in Far Cry 5.

These rumors come from a danish games site called Gamereactor, who posted some interesting comments about the next supposed Far Cry game. “I don't want to ruin Ubisoft's plans by giving you all the information, but I can say with certainty that those of you who didn't like Far Cry 5's North American setting are likely to find this game more interesting when it's officially unveiled during Ubisoft Forward on July 12.”

It’s unclear how this source got the information, but to be honest, considering that Far Cry was pretty much the only outlier in the series in regards to exotic locations, it’s not very surprising that the next one will follow the usual tradition. Maybe we'll see a sequel that involves the return of the infamous villain Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3?

As for what exactly that location, characters, or even the story will be is unknown, but what do you think? Is it high time for Ubisoft to announce Far Cry 6? What location do you think it will be set in? And are you excited for another Far Cry? Let us know!