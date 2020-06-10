Get ready for some old-school cool, as the original collection of Samurai Shodown games are coming to PC in one big ultimate collection. Featuring 7 NeoGeo titles including the first 5 original SamSho games, as well as Samurai Shodown V Special, and the never-before-released Samurai Shodown V Perfect; which includes all new story content and endings for the ultimate fans.

The Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection even boasts an impressive “museum” collection of development documents, original music player, and even some interviews with the developers. There’s also full multiplayer included within the collection, so you can play casual or ranked matches with the very best, or challenge your friends to some 1-on1 duels to see who really is the best Samurai fighter.

The best part about this collection? It’s that it will be completely free starting tomorrow for the next week only on the Epic Games Store, the offer will run from June 11th at 11am Easter time until June 18th at 11am Easter Time when the collection officially releases on Steam as well.

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection will be available on the Epic Games Store tomorrow June 11th, and coming to Steam on June 18th, with a PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch release planned for July 28th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Samurai Shodown series? Are you excited for the ultimate collection? And will you be downloading your free copy tomorrow? Let us know!