Good news Earth beings, not only is No Man's Sky coming to the Xbox Game Pass for PC today (June 11th), but it’s also getting cross-platform multiplayer support! So now you and some friends on different platforms can play together, plus with the sudden influx of new players thanks to the Game Pass, this will surely make the vast, expansive, empty universe feel just a little bit less lonely.

“We are excited to be able to announce that, starting [today], PlayStation 4 players, Xbox One players and PC players will all be able to explore, journey, survive, build, and trade together. Excitingly, No Man’s Sky is joining what is at the moment a fairly small group of games which support cross-platform multiplayer.”

Create in-game groups with people you meet and add them as friends, so you can easily find and join them in their game next time. Friends can also be added via a unique code and managed via a new options menu. Several accessibility options have also been added for in-game chats including voice transcription and translation.

But the end is nowhere near in sight for No Man's Sky yet, as the developers mentioned they are planning more ambitious additions to the game for 2020. "Meanwhile we are continuing to work hard on new content updates, large and small for the future."

So what do you think? Are you excited to jump into No Mans Sky on the Xbox Game Pass? Have anyone you wanted to play with on another platform? Let us know!