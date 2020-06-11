Back in 2014 when the Halo: The Master Chief Collection was initially released on Xbox, there was a distinct lack of Halo 3: ODST’s iconic firefight mode when the campaign was finally added to the collection. However, now before the official campaign even releases on PC, both the Xbox and Windows version will be getting the Firefight game mode later this Summer.

It’s been a long time coming, and whilst Halo: Reach had the firefight mode added as well, there was something about the ODST version which just felt more challenging. Maybe it’s just my nostalgia, but I played a lot of firefight mode with my friends back in the day. Though it is interesting that the firefight mode would be added before the campaign on PC, as Halo 3 is the next planned release in the collection before ODST. Check out the teaser video below:

The Halo Master Chief Collection features all the Halo games up to Halo 4, with their remastered and classic graphics to choose from. The collection is slowly making its way onto PC and you can purchase each game separately or together in the bundle on Steam, or play the entire collection on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. We recently just received Halo 2 in the collection with Halo 3 close in sight.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Halo 3: ODST firefight mode? Will you be braving the horde mode later this Summer? Which Halo games have you been playing recently? Let us know!