Google has had a tough time with Stadia ever since launch, and no matter how much developers complain about the lack of incentives, or how much Google promises more and more games on the platform, it still has a tricky time with getting several high-profile games on the service released on the same day as the wider release on PC and consoles. Now Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most anticipated games of the year, has been delayed on Google Stadia.

CD Projekt Red quietly announced the delay but assured fans that they will still be hitting the updated release date of September 17th (after the game was initially previously by 5 months). Instead, CP2077 will be making it’s onto Google’s cloud gaming service “by the end of the year.”

You’d think it would be easy to port the game over to Stadia, right? Just install the game on Google’s cloud servers and hey presto! Just stream the game right to your computer screen. Sadly, it’s a bit more complicated than that, and requires development teams to port the games over to Google’s streaming servers which are Linux based, rather than the standard DirectX API from Microsoft.

That process won’t be a huge focus on developers when it starts to get closer to the release date, so it’s understandable that an official Stadia release gets pushed back to make sure the game releases to a wider audience in a much more playable state. Either way, it’s not looking great for Google at the moment, especially when large games companies like Take-Two Interactive complain about Google’s “overpromising” of the tech.

