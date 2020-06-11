We're almost a month away now from the PC release of Hideo Kojima's infamous literal-walking-simulator, Death Stranding. Whilst it certainly does look beautiful on the PlayStation, how will it handle on PC? The official PC system requirements have now been revealed so we can get a nice idea of well it will perform at least.

Before we jump in though, we have been gracefully given a decent amount of specs required that includes the minimum requirements in order to get the game running at 720p and 30fps, plus two recommended requirements intended for 30fps and 60fps gameplay at 1080p screen resolution. Either way it's clear that Death Stranding is the type of game where reaching anywhere between those frame rates will be perfectly playable.

So let's take a look at the official system requirements for Death Stranding on PC...

Death Stranding minimum system requirements

Death Stranding recommended system requirements (30fps)

Death Stranding recommended system requirements (60fps)

Death Stranding will require a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590 8GB graphics card with a Core i7-3770 4-Core 3.4GHz or Ryzen 5 1600 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting and 60fps on 1080p.

Death Stranding needs a Core i5-3470 3.2GHz or Ryzen 3 1200 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 1050 or Radeon RX 560 to get it to run minimum system requirements. This will return around 30FPS at 720p screen resolution on low graphics settings, but you can also adjust the settings further to tweak.

Minimum and recommended RAM requirements are 8 GB system memory. Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 12. In short you need a 4 year old PC for best Death Stranding performance.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Death Stranding System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Death Stranding GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Death Stranding Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.