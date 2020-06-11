The alleged leaks of the new Nvidia RTX graphics cards including the rumored shroud design for the RTX 3080 as well as the reported GPU specs for the RTX 30 series have taken the internet by storm, proving to be one of the biggest leaks in graphics card history in the past few years. But the leaks don’t seem to be slowing down at all, as we’ve just gotten a closer look at the next-gen GPU’s cooler block design.

The cooling block for what appears to be the RTX 3080 give us a closer look at how the whole new design works, and it certainly looks interesting no matter what opinion you have on the card’s design. Either way, have a look at the picture below which was recently uploaded online under Nvidia’s subreddit. Current rumors suggest that the cooling block itself costs $150 alone, so the entire card is going to be relatively pricey I can imagine…

As you can see by the picture above, the alleged cooling block for the RTX 3080 founders edition looks to have 2 main arrays of aluminium fin stacks, as well as two trapezoid-style stacks on the side.

That first stack with the big ol’ whole in it should be the main cooler area for the new Ampere GPU using the reported GA102 chip. The second stack will then house the second fan, and as we know by the odd design, will have a second fan on the opposite side. Those two stacks are then connected to each other with 4 heat pipes. The 2 trapezoid-style stacks are then located in between the two main stacks on the side.

Based on the GPU’s actual position within the block itself, we can expect both the GPU’s memory and power delivery subsystem to benefit from the odd cooling design as well.

Of course the biggest mystery is those fans: are they both intakes? Which one is the intake and which one is the outtake? We have our own suspicions but would love to hear from you guys about your theories! We reckon the bottom fan is an intake whilst the top one expels the hot air out, but it would be equally likely that both are intakes; instead expelling the air through the middle of the card as both fans blow air onto each other.

But if that $150 cooler block price tag is rumored to be true, how much do we reckon the entire card will cost? It’s the closest we’ve gotten to a peek at the price point, but my guess is Nvidia is waiting for AMD to make their move so they can set a reasonable price soon before the official release (as Nvidia has done in the past). If this is for the RTX 3080 then my guess would be around the $899 area, give or take around $100.

What do you think? Are you still excited for the next-gen cards? Who are you looking forward to hearing from the most? Nvidia? Or AMD? And how much do you think the RTX 3080 will cost? Let us know!