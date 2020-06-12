Alright cowboys, the showdown is nearly upon us. Who will win? How does Desperados 3 perform on our PC systems? The wild west is an unforgiving place and rewards players for their quick-reflexes and sharp eyes, so does D3 disappoint? Or does it win the duel between game performance and PC hardware? Let's take a look.

First of all, in this PC Performance benchmark article for Desperados III, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 2060, the mid-range GTX 1060, and the lower-end R7 370. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended and minimum system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Desperados 3 really is.

Sadly, Desperados 3 doesn't include any in-game benchmarking tools. So to get these results I played a small section of one of the early levels, looking around the area and then taking out a bunch of bad guys before intentionally raising alarm to get more enemies on the playing field. I wanted to see if an increased amount of enemies/features on screen would be more demanding, as these will likely be the most amount of action you would see in-game.

With all that said, let's dive into the PC performance benchmarks for Desperados III...

Desperados PC graphics & difficulty settings

Check your PC can run Desperados 3 system requirements

--------------------

Desperados 3 Minimum System Requirements

Desperados 3 Recommended System Requirements

--------------------

CLICK ANY IMAGE IN THIS PAGE TO EXPAND THE IMAGE

Desperados 3 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia PNY GeForce RTX 2060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 in Desperados III

Desperados 3 Low Medium High 1080p 149.7 147.4 146.1 1440p 148.4 137.9 132.9 4K 67.2 73.2 69.3

The FPS performance for the RTX 2060 in Desperados 3 is really good, albeit a little odd. Whilst it does breeze through every screen resolution available, consistently getting high frame rates even at 1440p and even above 60fps at 4K on the highest graphics settings, there does seem to be some sort of FPS limit at 1080p. Whilst the recommended requirements are pretty low, this could be a CPU issue. Nevertheless it still achieved a really high FPS across all graphics settings. Overall the RTX 2060 is perfectly suitable for playing Desperados 3 at 4K on the highest graphics settings.

--------------------

Desperados 3 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Desperados III

Desperados 3 Low Medium High 1080p 144.4 138.2 131.8 1440p 104.5 91.5 86.5 4K 55.8 48.2 45.5

The performance results in terms of FPS in Desperados 3 with the GTX 1060 is also really good. It easily flies through both 1080p and 1440p screen resolutions whilst still being perfectly playable at 4K. I didn't find it unplayable at 4K on High settings, but it was definitely not the most comfortable. Either way, the GTX 1060 is perfect for playing at 1080p and 1440p resolutions in Desperados 3, whilst 4K is still certainly playable.

--------------------

Desperados 3 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Desperados III

Desperados 3 Low Medium High 1080p 81.3 66.5 62.3 1440p 51 43.8 40.7 4K 27.3 22.5 20.7

Lastly, the Radeon R7 370 FPS perfrmance in Desperados 3 is also pretty good. Whilst it may not reach confortable frame rates at 4K or even 1440p, at 1080p you can easily play at the highest graphics settings with no issues. 1440p is certainly playable, though not preferable, and 4K is most unplayable here. But overall, the R7 370 will allow you to play at 1080p with the highest graphics settings.

--------------------

Conclusion

Looking at these FPS performance results, we can see that Desperados 3 isn't at all demanding on our PC systems. Even lower-end cards will be perfectly playable on the highest graphics settings available at 1080p screen resolutions, and higher-end cards will be able to play at 4K resolutions easy, but may require a bit of tweaking for comfort unless you're rocking the really high-end market like the RTX 2060.

There does seem to be an FPS limit at 1080p for higher-end cards though, but this will by no means make it unplayable. Even though I could never reach above 150fps, it was more than enough you will need for a great gaming experience. I never even noticed any screen tearing at these high frame rates even with V-Sync turned off.

If you want to get the best performance out of Desperados 3 at 1080p, thankfully you won't be needing an extremely high performing graphics card. So we can safeuly say that Desperados III is very well optimized and accessible to mostly everyone's hardware.