It’s official folks, the next entry in the original survival horror series has been revealed following the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming livestream. Resident Evil 8: Village is the next chapter in the franchise and sees the return of Ethan Winters and his wife Mia following the events of Resident Evil 7. After trying to live a peaceful life, tragedy strikes Ethan once again, disrupting their new way of living, and he is forced to survive a brand new nightmare.

It looks like those rumors a while back were true after all, and Resident Evil 8 will be focusing a lot on some new types of horror in the series, including occultism and werewolves for sure. All the other information rumored like hallucinations and insanity weren’t exactly shown off (though implied by the haphazard editing) but we can assume they will be part of the experience. Plus Chris Redfield is making a return in a much larger role.

There’s lots to unpack here, especially the beefed up Chris Redfield who is now apparently Agent 47, but not much has been revealed in terms of mechanics. An official press release mentions that the actual village in RE8 is a character in it’s own right “with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.”

It’s possible that RE8 is getting a bit more freedom in exploration, but we don’t know for sure. What we do know is that it will be using the RE Engine again, though this time a little bit improved thanks to the next-gen tech of the PlayStation 5; “Resident Evil Village will showcase the most realistic survival horror experience to date” the press release states.

Resident Evil VIII: Village is planned for release in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X.

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil 8? What interests you the most? What features do you think will be present? And what’s Redfield up to? Let us know!