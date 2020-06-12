The one and only Hitman is back and shinier than ever as the next-gen hardware brings accurate reflections to Agent 47’s head. That part I’m not sure is true, but Hitman 3 has been officially revealed at the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming livestream with not one, but 2 trailers! You’ve got the usual CGI cinematic trailer at first, and then a little short peek at some gameplay in one of the levels. It will be the final conclusion of the recent “World of Assassination” trilogy.

The Hitman series got a little bit stale at one point, but you wouldn’t even know it considering IO Interactive’s stunning kind-of-reboot with Hitman in 2016, but Hitman 3 brings some interesting new features that we know of as of now, including that it will contain the entire trilogy up to this point. That means all of Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018) will be playable in Hitman 3 (supposedly).

Death awaits for sure. The new title will see the return of massive and exotic locations as players try to mastermind their way through a grand stealthy plan. With the freedom to take disguises, interact with different characters, start ‘accidents’, and get out by blending with the crowd, the pinnacle Hitman experience is back.

But it also looks as if IOI is stepping it up when it comes to player interaction, as your progress from Hitman 2 will carry over and your actions will even have rippling effects on later levels, or so it seems:

“As long-time Hitman fans will know, our games and locations are always built with unparalleled player choice and replayability in mind. Hitman 3 is no different. In fact, our next game encourages players to explore and interact with the game world in new ways that will reward them in future playthroughs.” says The senior community manager of IO Interactive, Travis Barbour, in the official PlayStation blog. “We want the game to be tactile and we want players to feel that their actions have an impact on what is going on around them and their future playthroughs.”

Hitman 3 is scheduled to release January 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next Hitman chapter? Have you enjoyed the recent series? Which Hitman title is your favorite? Let us know!