The long-awaited gameplay reveal of Arkane’s latest venture has finally been released, giving us a glimpse at the killer groundhog day-style FPS. Whilst not a lot of information has been released about the game or story itself, we did get a good look at the world and gameplay within, plus some of the abilities and weapons players can equip and use to their desire in Deathloop.

“As Colt, players are trapped in a time loop on the enigmatic island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. The only chance for escape is to break the loop by unearthing information and assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, lurking in the shadows is rival assassin Julianna, equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle.”

So it pretty much just looks like Dishonored but with a new coat of paint, and a higher focus on guns. The signature immersive sim gameplay from Arkane is back as players can either stealth their way through or go all-out guns blazing.

Though, interestingly, it will blend both single player and multiplayer elements, as players can choose to play as either the mercilessly hunted Colt and break the loop, or the deadly assassin Julianna and invade another player’s campaign. But this multiplayer experience is completely optional, and you can choose to have Julianna controlled by an AI instead if you want the classic solo experience.

As colt, you must find clues and uncover hints for your eight targets in order to assassinate them before the day resets; “discover relationships, learn schedules, and do whatever must be done to gain the necessary knowledge.” You can apply what you’ve learned in previous loops in order to try new and different paths when you inevitably reset the day again.

Deathloop will be available later this year as an official PS5 launch title on both PC and PlayStation 5.

What do you think? Are you excited for Deathloop? Who will you play as? And what playstyle will you choose? Let us know!