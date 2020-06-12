The recent PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming event had a lot of fans hoping for a Bloodborne remaster and PC port after those rumors from last week. Whilst that is definitely still possible, it clearly wasn’t meant to be announced at the event, but instead we got a new surprise: as Demon's Souls is officially getting a remaster for the PlayStation 5.

However there is no info on a PC release, but considering those Bloodborne Remaster rumors seemed pretty plausible, and the fact that Sony is starting to bring some of their titles to PC like Horizon Zero Dawn, we could see an official PC release at some point, just maybe not now. Whilst it is a shame, Demon’s Souls certainly does look really good with it’s fresh new coat and updated graphics:

The remaster is being completely remade from the ground up, and considering the PlayStation 5’s significant performance boost since the last generation, hopefully we won’t get stuck with 30fps gameplay again.

Either way, the PS5’s lineup so far is looking pretty good, and we can only hope for some more information on the Demon’s Souls remaster and other PS5 exclusive titles in regards to a PC release as well.

But the main takeaway I can see here is the very obvious number “1” in the game’s title at the end, could this mean a Demons Souls 2 is planned for the future?

What do you think? Are you excited for a Demons Souls remaster? Do you think it will get a PC release as well? What about the Bloodborne Remaster? And do you think there will be a Demon’s Souls 2? Let us know!