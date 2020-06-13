The wonderfully fantastical action adventure game Okami has captured the hearts of many since it first released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2, rumors of an Okami 2 have been around for a while. And with an Okami HD release back in 2017, many were hopeful of the series’ return. Now it seems like the reality could be real, as the former background artist for Okami has recently stated that she thinks the chances of Okami 2 being developed are “pretty high.”

Speaking to the press, former Okami background artists and current freelance creative director, Ikumi Nakamura, said “actually that’s the project that I’d like to make reality the most,” and that “as long as I go after it, I have the feeling that the chances are pretty high that it might become a reality.”

Apparently she is planning on pitching the game to Capcom after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided: “So actually, after quarantine is over and the world becomes normal again, I am planning to make a visit to Capcom to propose the idea.” But she also mentioned how the sequel would require the original game’s director, Hideki Kamiya, on board to become a reality.

Last year, Nakamura posted a tweet online showcasing a video of her and Kamiya together, and the caption read: “Okami is going to be back! We want to make Okami sequel and fans are looking forward to it too. You guys want to see Kamiya’s Okami again, right, everyone? I want to work on it too!”

In regards to what the sequel would be about, Nakamura stated that “there’s a lot of Okami that has still not been told, so there’s still a lot to tell in that universe.”

So it looks like Okami 2 is currently on the table, at least until Nakamura eventually pitches the idea to Capcom. Thousands of fans online have already poured their support for an Okami sequel, so hopefully Capcom sees that there is at least a demand for it.

What do you think? Would you be excited for an Okami 2? Do you reckon it will get made? Did you play the original/HD release? What did you think? Let us know!