With the recent reveal of the PlayStation 5, we finally have a good comparison between both Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles. Aside from the price and exact release date, we pretty much know mostly everything to at least start thinking about a decision. But what will you choose in 2020? A next-gen console? Or a PC upgrade? Or maybe even both?

We all know that the PC platform is our favorite, but having to fork out loads of money to upgrade each individual part can get quite pricey, and it can often seem like a console is a more reliable purchase for the price as you don’t need to worry about upgrading it in order to play the latest games.

On the one hand, upgrading your PC might only need a new graphics card, and saving up for one of those can sometimes be the same cost as a console, plus you get the added benefits of the sweet sweet PC system.

On the other hand, you may need to buy a new CPU as well, and sometimes you’ll need to buy a new motherboard with it, or even a new power supply. So by that point the console is the better option, and you can always upgrade your PC a little later down the line.

There’s certainly some benefits and downsides to both options, or maybe you don’t want to risk it and get both so you can play all the console exclusives like the upcoming Demons Souls Remaster when they release.

So what do you think? Will you be upgrading your PC hardware in 2020? Or will you be purchasing a next-gen console? Or both? Let’s debate!

