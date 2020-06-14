What a time to be alive, in an announcement that can be described as nothing short of surprising, Atlus have officially released Persona 4 Golden for PC! Yes that's right, it's out now and ready for your eyeballs. After a rumor a few days ago surfaced, it was reported that Persona would possibly be coming to PC systems, and an icon and banner for P4 Golden was spotted on SteamDB. Now it has been confirmed and better yet, it's available right now!

Here's hoping we get more of the series to follow. But for now, let's take a look at the official system specs for Persona 4 Golden on PC.

Persona 4 Golden PC minimum system requirements

Persona 4 Golden PC recommended system requirements

Persona 4 Golden will require a GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon HD 6870 graphics card with a Core i5-650 3.2GHz or Phenom II X4 940 processor to reach the recommended specs, achieving high graphics setting on 1080p.

Persona 4 Golden needs a GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5770 graphics card to play on low settings, with a Core 2 Duo E8400 3.0GHz or Phenom II X2 550 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 30FPS on 1080p monitor resolution.

Don't try and play Persona 4 Golden without 2 GB, which helps you get the 30FPS Your graphics card will need to be capable of running DirectX 11. To summarise, Persona 4 Golden needs around a 10 year old PC to play at recommended settings.

