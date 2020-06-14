After a long wait since Larian Studios revealed they were working on Baldur’s Gate 3, it was also revealed that it would be coming to Steam Early Access in 2020, now we finally have a release date for it so we can get our grubby little hands on the game sooner. Coming from the Guerilla Collective event yesterday, the Early Access release for Baldurs Gate 3 will be available in August this year… maybe.

This is of course dependent on the COVID-19 situation, as Larian Studios also had to transition to a work from home environment due to the pandemic. However the developer is starting to go back now and so work can continue. They stated they are confident for the planned date, but that there could be a delay, which is probably why there isn’t an exact date just yet. Check out the new trailer below:

It was reported that more Bladur’s Gate 3 info would be revealed at the Guerilla Collective event this weekend, which is now clearly this Steam Early Access release date announcement. However, even more information is coming as Larian Studios is planning for another gameplay livestream (just like the last one) on June 18th which you’ll be able to watch on the official Dungeons & Dragons Twitch channel.

Larian Studios also revealed that the title’s graphical fidelity has been improved since we last saw it, plus the combat has also been improved; including changes in the combat flow, the camera’s movement, and how the initiative system works.

What do you think? Are you excited for Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access? What are you hoping to see at the gameplay livestream? Let us know!