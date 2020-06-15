Alright, listen up you criminal masterminds, during this year’s PC Gaming Show over the weekend, Rebellion revealed their debut gameplay trailer for the upcoming Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Construct your own evil lair, build the kind of twisted laboratory of your dreams, train your minions under your command, and recruit special henchmen to help you on your devious conquests.

Announced back at E3 2019 last year, Evil Genius 2 was touted as Dungeon Keeper meets Two Point Hospital, and the comparison couldn’t be more accurate it seems. Check out the official gameplay trailer below for a peek at the kind of world domination-ing you can get up to, and some of the quirky misfortunes that can befall your own minio- I mean employees.

So yeah, a little bit of Two Point Hospital there, and a little bit of Dungeon Keeper too, probably a bit more Dungeon Keeper-y though.

Evil Genius 2 is set to release later this year in 2020, but no exact date or time frame has been revealed yet.

What do you think? Are you excited for Evil Genius 2? Did you play the original? Will you be able to conquer the world? Let us know!