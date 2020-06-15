There’s nothing quite like the Mafia games, that feeling of really being a part of the criminal organizations in the early 1900s was quite exhilarating. And the focus on story and narrative in these games meant you really cared about characters and the events that take place. The first “official narrative trailer” for Mafia: Definitive Edition has been released, and it’s just as welcoming as ever.

Part of the Mafia Trilogy, the first Mafia game sees you take the role of Thomas Angelo as he climbs the ranks of the mafia in the fictional city of Lost Heaven. This new remake includes cinematic stylings, an updated script with new dialogue, expanded backstories of characters, additional cutscenes compared to the original, brand new gameplay sequences, and all new features. Check out the new trailer below:

Using the same engine as Mafia 3 - with some added improvements - the definitive edition of Mafia has been rebuilt completely from the ground up. Players who purchase the entire Mafia Trilogy will be able to download both the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition straight away.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will release on August 28th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Mafia Definitive Edition? What are you most interested in? Have you tried the other titles in the trilogy? Which one is your favorite? Let us know!