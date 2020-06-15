Ho, adventurers! The next chapter in the iconic action RPG franchise is finally here, as Torchlight 3 has officially been released on Steam Early Access. Gather your gear, fight alone or with friends, and defend the land from the oncoming invasion. Or at least part of it, as only the first 2 acts are available to players. More content is planned down the line as the developers test new features.

Currently, there is no single player offline option, but it will be added in the full release. But fret not, as the Early Access period is only set to last “at least a few months while we refine the game further and add new features and end game content.” There will also be a large player wipe at the end of the Early Access period in order to test new features and bug fixes, but this will only be with your character.

As stated before, only the first 2 acts of the game are present as of now, with Act 3 and a final endgame experience both coming to Early Access eventually so that the community can test them before their inclusion in the final release.

Other features included in the Early Access version of Torchlight 3 are 4 classes to choose from, a large number of quests, the custom player fort feature which lets you design your own fort, over 100 legendary items, numerous weapons, areas and boss battles.

Whilst the Early Access version is currently rated very negatively on Steam, however the developers appear to be listening to feedback as of right now and implementing certain bug fixes. You can pick up the game now for a cheaper price than it will be at launch, and all users who purchase the Early Access version will not have to purchase it again.

What do you think? Are you excited to play Torchlight 3? Have you tried it already? What do you think so far?