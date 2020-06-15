Ever since Microsoft released the Xbox Beta App and announced the Game Pass for PC, many have been complaining about the app’s interface as well as general improvements that could be made. A new update has just been released which is aimed at fixing most of these issues as well as introducing a much requested feature: mod support. Only a handful of titles are supported, but check out the video below for a detailed explanation.

Previously, games downloaded from the Xbox App were inaccessible due to some odd Windows restrictions, which prevented you from fully accessing the game’s files. This made it almost impossible to download and play mods with games from the Xbox Beta App. This new system allows you to create a specific mod folder to drag and drop your mods into, it’s still a bit clunky, but it works now at least.

So it’s no Steam Workshop unfortunately, so you’ll still have to download your mods from a third-party site, but at least you can now easily create that mods folder to just simply drag and drop your newfound mods. As of today, the games that now have mod support on the app include Dirt Rally 2.0, Farming Simulator 17, FTL: Faster Than Light, Into the Breach, and MudRunner.

Additionally, the app has been rebuilt from the Electron framework to the React Native app framework, this has reportedly streamlined the app’s experience by making it easier to download and play games. There has also been a significant reduction in memory usage, as the app now uses roughly a third of the memory than it did before. And depending on your region, download speed should also be improved.

Hopefully, modding support will be introduced for more games in the future, but Microsoft stated that this will only be for developers who have chosen to include the feature, so the decision lies on the developers’ shoulders.

What do you think? Are you excited for mod support on the Xbox App? Have you been using the gamepass lately? What other areas could they improve on? Let us know your thoughts!