A few days ago Jason Ronald, the Director of Program Management for the Xbox Series X, wrote a blog post detailing some info about the Xbox Series X and the future of the company. Along with many usual details like graphical improvements and feature changes, he also mentioned that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will be the first game on the console to leverage the Unreal Engine 5 tech.

“The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen. The footage shown was captured in-engine and reflects the power of Xbox Series X available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences and games in ways you have never imagined.” That “footage shown” he mentions was from the Game Awards 2019 announcement trailer below:

Whilst the video itself is branded as in-engine footage, it was never revealed as to what exact engine was used. Now that we know it was using Unreal Engine 5, that’s mighty impressive to be honest. I still can’t get over those facial expressions.

Unreal Engine 5 was only announced recently during the Summer Game Fest showcase livestream, and it showed off the next generation of graphical fidelity for the next generation of consoles. Though we won’t see any games using the engine until mid-2021 at least, when it will be officially released.

What do you think? Are you impressed by the in-engine footage? Are you more excited for Senua’s Saga Hellblade II now? Let us know your thoughts!