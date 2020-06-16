Listen up, pilots. Star Wars Squadrons was recently announced, a space-faring pilot sim that sees you take control of some of the most iconic ships in the Star Wars universe. Battle it out in 5v5 multiplayer or experience a full single-player story that's fully compatible in VR. So what are the system requirements then? Will we be able to take off without a hitch? Let's take a look at the official Star Wars: Squadrons PC system requirements for VR and non-VR.

So first of all, as you can see below there are 3 sets of requirements, there's a minimum non-VR requirement, a recommended non-VR and minimum VR requirements, and finally the recommended VR requirements. So whether you're planning on venturing into the virtual cyberscape or not, these are the specs you'll need to run Star Wars: Squadrons on PC.

And lastly, the requirements listed here aren't all that much different from Star Wars: Battlefront 2, so depending on how well you can run that game, you should see similar performance results here. Now let's dive in...

Star Wars Squadrons minimum (non-VR) system requirements

Star Wars Squadrons recommended (non-VR) / minimum (VR) system requirements

Star Wars Squadrons recommended (VR) system requirements

In order to run the Star Wars: Squadrons recommended system requirements you will need a graphics card that is as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 480 and it should be paired with either a Ryzen 3 3200G or Core i7-7700 4-Core CPU as well as 16GB of system memory. With these specs it looks like we can expect 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p monitor resolution in Star Wars Squadrons.

In order to run the Star Wars: Squadrons minimum system requirements you will need a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850 GPU paired with a Ryzen R3 1300X or Core i5-7600 processor and 8GB of ram. Based on these requirements we can expect that Star Wars Squadrons will run at 60fps on Low settings at 1080p screen resolution.

At the moment, these requirements for Star Wars: Squadrons suggest that a player's PC can run the game at the recommended specs if it has 4 year old hardware components in it.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Star Wars Squadrons System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Star Wars Squadrons GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Star Wars Squadrons Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.