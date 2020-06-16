Back during the PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming reveal livestream, there was a rather charming and adorable game that got announced. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action adventure that follows Kena on a journey to restore the spirit of the forest. It certainly looked pretty, so how demanding is it on our hardware? Let's take a look at the PC system requirements for Kena Bridge of Spirits...

Kena: bridge of Spirits minimum system requirements

Kena: bridge of Spirits recommended system requirements

In order to run the Kena: Bridge of Spirits recommended system requirements you will need a GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card with a Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz or Ryzen R7 1700 CPU plus 16GB of system memory. Based on these specs we can expect around 60fps at High graphics settings on 1080p resolution in Kena Bridge of Spirits.

In order to run the minimum system requirements for Kena: Bridge of Spirits you will need a GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon HD 7750 GPU paired with an FX-6100 or Core i3-3220 3.3GHz processor as well as 8GB of ram. Looking at these requirements we can expect around 60 frames per second for Kena Bridge of Spirits on Low graphics settings at 1080p screen resolution.

Your graphics card will also need to be DirectX 11 compatible. Currently, with these requirements for Kena: Bridge of Spirits suggests that a PC with 4 year old hardware components will be able to run it at the recommended specs.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Kena Bridge of Spirits System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Kena Bridge of Spirits GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Kena Bridge of Spirits Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.