Back when the free to play Battle Royale spin off Call of Duty Warzone was released, it launched with a 150 player limit, but the developers at Infinity Ward teased a 200 player limit coming in the future. Now it looks as if that might be coming soon, as a recent multiplayer free weekend for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare seems to have spilled the beans early on several new game modes…

During a multiplayer free weekend, which allowed Warzone users to play the Modern Warfare multiplayer, an introductory message appears detailing the certain features they can experience during the event. But Twitter user DissolveGaming managed to snap up a picture of the message, which looks to reference some certain game modes that currently do not appear on the Warzone playlists.

On the far left picture you can clearly see “BR 200”, “Plunder 200”, and even a mysterious “BR Juggernaut”. Those first two are clearly references to 200-player variants of the normal Battle Royale and Plunder game modes, but Juggernaut is a bit more of a mystery.

There is a killstreak in CoD Modern Warfare called ‘Juggernaut’ which sees players decked out in a suit of almost impenetrable armor whilst wielding a minigun. So it’s possible this mode will have some sort of spin on that? A Battle Royale mode where every player is a juggernaut perhaps?

Warzone is no stranger to introducing fun and unique playlist options, as many leaks and data mines have revealed all sorts of fun playlists like Scopes and Scatter Guns which sees all players limited to only sniper rifles and shotguns. So the Juggernaut game type would be a welcome addition.

What do you think? Will we be getting 200-player playlists soon? Have you been playing a lot of Warzone? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know!