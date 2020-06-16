The reveal of Electronic Art’s latest venture into the sci-fi universe with Star Wars: Squadrons has excited a lot of fans, as the title seems to be a bit more focused than previous entries, since players will be tasked to operate and fly several iconic Star Wars spaceships in multiplayer and single player. If, like me, you were wondering if there would be any actual gameplay after that CGI cinematic reveal trailer, then don’t fret, as some proper gameplay for Star Wars Squadrons will be revealed on June 18th at 4pm Pacific time.

But that’s not all, as it has been reported that Star Wars Squadrons will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store as well as Origin since EA made most of their library available on Valve’s digital storefront a couple weeks ago. It will also feature a full single player campaign alongside the multiplayer, support cross-platform compatibility, and will even have no microtransactions at all.

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," said the creative director at Motive Studios, Ian Frazier.

Each multiplayer battle will feature strategic gameplay, and many cosmetic and game-affecting customization items will be present, again without any microtransactions, as players will earn these items exclusively through the gameplay by ranking up their level in multiplayer..

These cosmetic items include changes to your ship’s look, both the exterior armor and the interior cockpit, as well as the look of your pilot. The other game-affecting items include new weapons, hulls, engines, and shields.

The single player campaign itself is apparently set after Return of the Jedi, when the Empire is starting to crumble and the New Republic is beginning to grow. We’re not sure if the story is officially canon in the new Disney Star Wars universe (like how Star Wars: Battlefront 2’s campaign is also canon in the expanded universe), but the story has been touted as “original”, apparently.

The campaign will also feature multiple characters to play as, one from the New Republic and one from the Empire. Hopefully we’ll actually get a chance to play the bad guy here, rather than immediately divert to the other side after a few missions *cough* Battlefront 2 *cough*. There will also reportedly be a few cameos of “familiar faces” within the story.

The gameplay reveal for Star Wars Squadrons will be part of EA Play Live’s online livestream event, where the company will hopefully showcase some other new titles as well. EA Play was the name of the event at E3, so after this year’s E3 2020 was officially cancelled, EA Play Live was created to livestream the company’s latest reveals and gameplay.

What do you think? Are you excited for Star Wars: Squadrons? What interests you the most about it? What do you think we can expect at the gameplay reveal? And what other niche Star Wars games would you like to see? Let us know!