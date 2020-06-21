The internet is a wonderful place, that’s undeniable, as the collective imagination and force of millions and millions of people online can come together to create something truly special. And this time is no different as a fan has faithfully recreated the iconic Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge from The Simpsons TV show, and you can play it entirely in your browser, for free!

Created by Aaron Demeter on itch.io, Lee Carvallo’s putting challenge allows you to experience the wonders of golf, by putting a ball into an easy hole. Follow all of Carvallo’s advice and you’ll land an easy shot, or recreate the famous scene from the 11th episode of Season 7 by ignoring all of his advice. The sounds, the graphics, everything has been wonderfully recreated, and it even got some promotion from the show’s executive producer and showrunner for Seasons 7 and 8, Bill Oakley:

In the infamous episode, a new game called Bonestorm has been released and everyone’s going wild for it, including Bart Simpson himself. It’s an ultra-violent fighting game not too dissimilar from the Mortal Kombat series, but when Bart wants the popular game he instead finds himself playing the thrilling Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge, a much more worthy title if you ask me.

So what are you waiting for? Go get that ball in the parking lot! You can download and play the game here. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be watching the glory days of The Simpsons by rewatching the entire show again, so I’ll see you all in a few months.

