An article posted by Digitimes in Taiwan has been gaining a lot of attention recently, as it directly states that AMD will be delaying their Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 processors until early 2021 during the CES event in Las Vegas. Whilst it’s not been confirmed and is definitely considered a big rumor, Digitimes is a very well respected source of information for tech news in Taiwan, with many connections to industry sources. So take this all with a grain of salt, but know that it is more credible than most.

Apparently the delay isn’t due to any technical limitations or production issues, but simply because of the increased demand in Ryzen 3000 processors and the lack of competition from Intel, as Intel’s 10nm desktop processors apparently won’t be launching until the end of 2021.

This does contradict statements that AMD would release their new lineup of Ryzen 4000 CPUs in September/October this year, though even they weren’t confirmed either. And according to the report, AMD might even opt in for TSMC’s 5nm node after all (due to the delay) that was previously rumored before, only for AMD to confirm the 7nm process node in some investor slides later.

It’s all a bit confusing really, and despite the credibility of Digitime’s report, I’m not sure AMD would opt to do something like this. But we don’t really know for sure anyway until AMD officially confirms the release date for their next generation of Ryzen CPUs.

On the one hand, it does make a bit of sense, as it will increase the longevity of Ryzen 3000 processors, and AMD’s market share has only been increasing as of late (reportedly outselling Intel CPUs recently). So the demand on Ryzen 3000 processors would provide an opportunity for AMD to focus their efforts of Zen 3 at a later date, and it’s not like Intel will; be able to swoop in anytime soon to take the lead again.

AMD's Matisse Refresh lineup of CPUs are set to tide users over until the next generation at least.

So what do you think? Will AMD delay their Zen 3 CPUs until 2021? How would this move make you feel? And how will this affect the CPU market overall? Let us know your thoughts!