AMD has officially announced their Matisse Refresh lineup of 3rd gen desktop processors. Originally announced as a response to Intel’s 10th gen Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K, these XT versions of the Ryzen desktop CPUs are aimed mostly for those who are looking to upgrade from a much older processor, and adds around 100-200MHz of boost clock speed compared to their original X versions. The Matisse Refresh lineup is set to launch on July 7th this year.

We had a lot of rumors and interesting tidbits floating around before their official release, but luckily for us though, all the specs are finally out now and we don’t have to speculate on them anymore, no matter how close those previous rumors were. We also finally know the price as well, which is a lot lower than previously reported.

So we’re getting slightly more performance for the same price. Well, not exactly. Unfortunately the new Matisse Refresh family ship as processors only, without any cooler bundled together like is the case with the original X versions. So you’re looking at either an increased boost clock or bundled cooler here. Except for the Ryzen 5 3600XT, which still ships with a Wraith Spire v2 cooler at least. Now let’s take a look at the specs for AMD’s latest Matisse Refresh lineup and compare them to their other 3rd gen counterparts:

So as you can see, the new refresh lineup is just a slightly beefed up version of their X version siblings, netting only 100MHz increase in boost clock for the Ryzen 9 3900XT and the Ryzen 5 3600XT, and 200MHz turbo clock increase in the Ryzen 7 3800XT. No other improvements have been made.

We should expect to see a slightly better single core performance here, with the multicore performance roughly staying the same. There were rumors that the Ryzen 9 3900XT CPU outperformed Intel’s flagship Core i9-10900K in some leaked benchmark scores, but we’ll have to wait until we get some proper benchmarks now that they’re officially announced and releasing soon.

It’s clearly a very niche upgrade for a very specific user. If you were looking to upgrade anyway, but have a decent cooler already, then great! The XT versions might be the right choice for you before AMD’s Zen 3 processors release. However having to purchase an extra cooler with the XT variants might put you off if you’re looking to upgrade on a budget.

Really the only one that’s worth the upgrade here is the Ryzen 7 3800XT in my opinion, as the Ryzen 9 3900XT is practically identical for an extra $100 more. That said, the Ryzen 5 3600XT is also not so far behind, and at a great price point too. Which one do you reckon is the better upgrade option here and why?

Finally, reflecting on these specs and prices now, it could be that this lineup was used as a way to not only refresh the older 'X' variants, but also to refresh the prices of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 4000 series processors. If we take a look at the prices of the original X versions (as they are priced right now), as well as the price of the XT versions, we can have a guess as to what the Zen 3 Ryzen 4000 equivalent CPUs will be priced at:

Let's take a look at the Ryzen 9 3900X, currently priced at $399, the refresh model Ryzen 9 3900XT is now priced at $499, so the Ryzen 9 4900X could be anywhere between $549 to $599.

The Ryzen 7 3800X is currently selling for $309, with the price of the Ryzen 7 3800XT being sold for $399, we can assume the Ryzen 7 4800X will be sold at $449 to $499.

And lastly, the Ryzen 5 3600X is currently being sold for $189, with the price of the Ryzen 5 3600XT being $249, we can estimate the price of the Ryzen 5 4600X to be somewhere around $269 to $299.

So what do you think? Are you excited for AMD’s Matisse Refresh lineup? Are you looking to get an XT processor now? Which one were you thinking of getting and why? And how much do you reckon the Ryzen 4000 series processors will be? Let us know!

