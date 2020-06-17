Publisher Ziggurat Interactive has purchased the rights to several classic games owned previously by publisher Majesco Entertainment. Among these titles are cult classics such as BloodRayne and Advent Rising, as well as Raze’s Hell, and Flip’s Twisted World. In a statement from Ziggurat Interactive themselves, they will be working closely with the original developers of BloodRayne in order to update the PC versions with improved compatibility and “various enhancements.” So no remaster I’m afraid.

Whilst it may not be a remake or remaster like many would hope for, a sequel may not exactly be off the table, as the president of the company, Wade Rosen, mentioned that they would be interested to “expand their universes” for both BloodRayne and Advent Rising.

“BloodRayne is a beloved franchise with a huge fan base and we’re extremely appreciative of the opportunity to be stewards for this fantastic series. Players the world over fondly remember titles like BloodRayne and Advent Rising and having the opportunity to not only bring these games to a new audience but to expand their universes is something we take seriously.”

So BloodRayne 3 anyone? Maybe another crack at the BloodRayne cinematic universe perhaps? My money’s on the former, no matter how much of a guilty pleasure those movies are.

What do you think? Would you be excited for a BloodRayne 3? What about another advent rising? And would you be interested in a BloodRayne remake/remaster? Let us know!