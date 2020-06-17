It’s summertime and the most important part about it is that the Steam Summer Sale is just around the corner, but second to that is game announcements. After the COVID-19 pandemic caused many high-profile gaming conventions to cancel including the infamous Electronic Entertainment Expo (also known as E3), lots of other publishers and developers decided to start their own online event for game reveals and announcements like Ubisoft's Forward event, or Microsoft's Xbox Series X gameplay reveal event etc.

But a big part of the E3 convention was game demos, which allowed for guests of the show to participate in playing early versions and builds of upcoming games, so how is anyone going to be able to play any if all the conventions are now livestreamed? In comes the Steam Game festival, a library of loads of games with demos to download and try out as well as live chats, AMAs and livestreams with the developers themselves.

Some of the most popular demos include the Destroy All Humans! Remake, Iron Harvest, Ghostrunner, The Riftbreaker, EVERSPACE 2, Grounded and lots more. So this is a perfect time to try out these games before they officially release later. There’s literally hundreds to choose from, so if you find any worth mentioning then tell us down in the discussion area!

After a successful Spring Edition which saw players able to try demos originally slated for GDC this year, it's clear that Steam is now becoming the go-to storefront for uploading the latest game demos for players to download and try out. Could this be a new way of reaching larger audiences in the future when gaming conventions are able to to start up again? Let us know your thoughts on that!

The Steam Game Festival Summer Edition runs from now until June 22nd at 10am Pacific Time.

What do you think? What demos are you going to download and try? Which ones have you played already? Let us know!