Everyone’s favorite DRM-free storefront is having a great deal right now; CD Projekt Red is currently celebrating the fifth anniversary of The Witcher 3, and if you own the game on PC or console already, you can claim the GOG version completely free! There’s no catch, you just need to download their latest GOG Galaxy 2.0 launcher and sync your account with the platform you own the game on. But what if you already own the GOG version? Well then you are lucky enough to get another copy for free that you can gift to a friend.

And if you’re worried about your progress, don’t fret, because the GOG Galaxy launcher will automatically import the progress you’ve already made including stats, achievements, and game time. The platforms that are eligible to sync your account are Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store for PC, and the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live accounts for consoles. The Nintendo Switch version is currently not supported in the deal.

Whatever version you own on another platform you will be able to receive the same one on GOG. For instance, if you own The Witcher III Game of the Year Edition then you’ll also be able to claim the GOTY edition on GOG. If you own the base game and purchased the DLC separately, unfortunately you’ll only receive a copy of the base game and have to buy the DLC separately again.

Make sure you have the latest version of the GOG Galaxy Launcher downloaded! This deal is available only for 1 week and will end on June 23rd at 11am UTC (that’s 4am Pacific Time, 7am Easter Time, and 1pm Central European Time).