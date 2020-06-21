Last year, there was a little known and quite underrated title that came out called Remnant: From the Ashes. Despite receiving relatively good praise, it wasn’t exactly the stand out hit of the year. But after releasing a sort of roguelike minigame DLC previously, the developers are back with another expansion to itch our curiosity with Remnant: From the Ashes - Subject 2923, launching this August.

“Following the downfall of the Dreamer, the streets have grown quieter, and more humans are braving the city. Hope has been rekindled, but Earth is not rid of the Root just yet. As players seek out the location of the remaining Root, they will meet unexpected allies, traverse unfamiliar zones and dimensions and overcome new threats to put an end to this evil force, once and for all.” Check out the announcement trailer below:

With two new and unique zones, as well as all-new quests, bosses, weapons, trinkets and armor sets, this will be the final and largest DLC for Remnant From the Ashes. Players will discover that there’s more to the story here as you unearth the origins of The Dreamers and their connection to the Root.

There will also be new updates to the Survival and Hardcore modes of the game, as some monsters, dungeons, and bosses from the new DLC are added to the rotation with new rewards. A full, Complete Edition of Remnant will also be available soon, including the base game, Remnant: From the Ashes - Swamps of Corsus, and the upcoming Subject 2923 expansion as well.

Remnant: From The Ashes - Subject 2923 will be available August 20th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new DLC? What did you think of the previous ‘Swamps of Corsus’ expansion? Let us know!