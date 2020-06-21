Remember that ambitious project almost a month ago that saw some dedicated fans trying to recreate the entirety of Fallout: New Vegas in Fallout 4’s engine? That was mighty impressive already, but another team is currently working on the other significant entry in the Fallout series, recreating the entirety of Fallout 3 (and all it’s DLC) within Fallout 4’s engine. The Capital Wasteland never looked so good.

A new update was recently posted on the development, showing off a well known side quest in the original game “you gotta shoot ‘em in the head”, which includes all the characters and locations as well. It’s from an internal Alpha build of the game, so be gentle with them, as the opening note from the developers states all that you need to know. So check out the gameplay trailer below for Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland:

Well ain’t that a kick in the head. The team behind this mod are some incredibly talented folks, taking the time and effort in their day to work on such a momentous task. It goes without saying that like the Fallout 4: New Vegas mod, this one will most likely take a really long time before it comes out, but it’s nice to see every now and then that the project isn’t dead.

You can check out some of the other videos on their channel, including their last video which showed off the Point Lookout DLC. And if you watch their recreation of the Fallout 3 intro… I swear if there ever was a FO3 remaster then this is exactly what it would look like.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Fallout 4: Capital Wasteland mod? When do you think it could be released? And what other mods are worth looking into for FO4? Let us know!